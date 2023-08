The great American filmmaker is coming to Athens wearing his other hat as an accomplished musician. Woody Allen and his New Orleans Jazz Band will be performing at the iconic open-air Herod Atticus Theater and tickets, available from viva.gr, start from 45 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy