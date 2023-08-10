Failed Cache | Athens | To August 12

Immerse yourself in Marina Xenofontos’ creations at Hot Wheels Athens (hotwheelsathens.eu). Inspired by a recent condition check of Xenofontos’ work, the exhibition is complemented by an excerpt from Yukio Mishima’s novel “The Temple of the Golden Pavilion.” Xenofontos, who hails from Cyprus and is currently based in Athens, is a sculptor who also works with a range of other mediums. This is her second solo exhibition at the gallery, following “But We’ve Met Before” in 2020. She is preparing for her inaugural institutional solo displays at SculptureCenter in New York and Camden Arts Center in London.

