WHAT'S ON

Failed Cache | Athens | To August 12

Failed Cache | Athens | To August 12

Immerse yourself in Marina Xenofontos’ creations at Hot Wheels Athens (hotwheelsathens.eu). Inspired by a recent condition check of Xenofontos’ work, the exhibition is complemented by an excerpt from Yukio Mishima’s novel “The Temple of the Golden Pavilion.” Xenofontos, who hails from Cyprus and is currently based in Athens, is a sculptor who also works with a range of other mediums. This is her second solo exhibition at the gallery, following “But We’ve Met Before” in 2020. She is preparing for her inaugural institutional solo displays at SculptureCenter in New York and Camden Arts Center in London.

 

Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ephemeral | Patra | To August 26
WHAT'S ON

Ephemeral | Patra | To August 26

Irish Wings | Paxos | To August 8
WHAT'S ON

Irish Wings | Paxos | To August 8

Kalo Mina | Samos | August 1-20
WHAT'S ON

Kalo Mina | Samos | August 1-20

Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13
WHAT'S ON

Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13

Specimens of the Soil | Santorini | July 28 – September 7
WHAT'S ON

Specimens of the Soil | Santorini | July 28 – September 7

Anthropogeography | Athens | To July 30
WHAT'S ON

Anthropogeography | Athens | To July 30