The Mediterranean Diet | Athens | September 10 – October 29

“The Mediterranean Diet” photography exhibition is on display at the National Museum of Contemporary Art Athens-EMST (emst.gr). Celebrating the UNESCO-recognized Mediterranean diet’s significance in today’s world, the exhibit features captivating works by photographers such as Johann Clausen and Myrto Papadopoulou. Experience the intertwined cultures of Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Cyprus and Croatia through evocative images, while engaging in parallel activities like workshops, screenings, and cooking events. Unveiling the diet’s health benefits and climate change potential, the exhibit is part of a European tour and is supported by the Creative Europe program.

 

