Falling | Corinth | To August 29

Inspired by the myth of Icarus, “Falling,” a sculptural sound installation by Coti K. and Dimitris Georgakopoulos at Acrocorinth, delves into the themes of arrogance and downfall. This outdoor artwork, part of the “All of Greece, One Culture” program by the Ministry of Culture (culture.gov.gr), serves as a wind harp-like instrument to create hauntingly enchanting sounds, exploring the balance between human invention and nature. Placed at the entrance of the castle, the installation creates a thought-provoking dialogue with the ruins and the surrounding environment.

