Norma | Athens | August 28-30

In celebration of the centenary of Maria Callas’ birth, the renowned opera “Norma” by Vincenzo Bellini, a favorite of the legendary Greek soprano, takes the stage at the Herod Atticus Theater, at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens. Directed by Tom Wolff and conducted by Eugene Kohn, the production features a stellar international cast, including Joyce El-Khoury as Norma and Mario Frangoulis as Pollione. This event, organized by Lycofos, marks the commencement of the opera’s European tour and pays homage to Callas’ enduring legacy. Tickets are available at ticketservices.gr.
 

 

