The Thessaloniki Museum of Modern Art has taken over the Moni Lazariston venue with an exhibition of pieces from its famed Costakis Collection of Russian avant-garde art – arguably one of the best of its kind in the world. “50+1 Stories” goes back to the Greek collector’s archives to explore the entire era and how it was expressed in different forms of art. For more details about the show, visit momus.gr.

