Investigating the repercussions of technology on the human imagination, “Dream Machines” is a group exhibition at the Hydra branch of the DESTE Foundation for Contemporary Art (deste.gr). Curated by Daniel Birnbaum and Massimiliano Gioni, over 30 artists are participating in the show, including Jeff Koons. The gallery is located at the island’s Old Slaughterhouse.

