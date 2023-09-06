Rudolf Nureyev Tribute | Athens | September 23

The Paris Opera’s first dancers will be performing at the Herod Atticus Odeon on September 23 in a remarkable tribute to the iconic 20th-century dancer and choreographer Rudolf Nureyev. This enchanting night will feature a showcase of classical repertoire masterpieces and Nureyev’s most significant choreographies, highlighting the roles that earned him global recognition. Nureyev, a ballet legend and former director of the Paris Opera, made an indelible mark on the dance world with his exceptional technique and magnetic stage presence. This tribute honors his enduring legacy in a stunning setting beneath the Sacred Rock, marking 30 years since his passing. More information and tickets are available at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy