Wardruna | Athens | September 21
Wardruna is an atmospheric Norwegian music group with melodies that resonate with the echoes of ancient string instruments, ceremonial horns, and the primal rhythms of animal-hide drums. The hypnotic band with polyphonic vocal harmonies and multiple instruments including the lur, a Scandinavian horn from the Bronze Age, will perform at the Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis. Tickets, which are available at Viva’s more.com, range from 30 to 80 euros.