Wardruna | Athens | September 21

Wardruna is an atmospheric Norwegian music group with melodies that resonate with the echoes of ancient string instruments, ceremonial horns, and the primal rhythms of animal-hide drums. The hypnotic band with polyphonic vocal harmonies and multiple instruments including the lur, a Scandinavian horn from the Bronze Age, will perform at the Herod Atticus Theater at the foot of the Acropolis. Tickets, which are available at Viva’s more.com, range from 30 to 80 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy