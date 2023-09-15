An Interview with Maria Callas | Thessaloniki | September 16

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Maria Callas, three leading cultural organizations in Thessaloniki are organizing an impressive opera gala. The program will begin with a short performance titled “An Interview with Maria Callas,” and will continue with maestro Yiannis Pouspourikas presenting some of the most well-known arias of the Greek-American soprano’s repertoire. The performance starts at 9 p.m. at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. Tickets are available at tch.gr.

