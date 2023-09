Babies, toddlers, and their parents are invited to “Underwater,” a multisensory experience full of color, sea sounds, soap bubbles, and sparkles. Created by artists Xenia Aidonopoulou and Georgia Tegou, “Underwater” narrates the tale of a ballerina and an octopus as they dance and explore the deep blue sea. The performance will take place at the Greek National Opera (SNFCC, 364 Syngrou Avenue). Tickets can be booked at ticketservices.gr.

