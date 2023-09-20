WHAT'S ON

Jo Nesbo | Athens | September 27

Norwegian writer Jo Nesbo is an international sensation in the realm of crime and mystery fiction, while his ruthless detective Harry Hole, is a crime fan favorite. The acclaimed writer of best-seller “The Snowman” will talk about his creative process, present his latest book “Killing Moon,” and greet his fans at the Maria Callas Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias) in an event supported by the City of Athens, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, and Metaichmio Publications. Entrance is free but you’ll need a priority ticket. Tickets will be available from 6 p.m. on the day of the event from the Olympia Theater ticket office.

