A selection of rare materials from the 300 editions of Homer held at the Gennadius Library (61 Souidias) will be staged in the Main Reading Room of the library, bringing to life the routes and metamorphoses of the primary Homeric material in time and space. The exhibition is open seven days a week and admission is free. Guided group tours are also available by appointment by emailing [email protected].

