Translation Slam | Athens | December 2
The Brazilian Embassy in Athens is organizing Greece’s first Portuguese “translation slam,” a competition between translators working off the same piece. Hosted by the embassy’s cultural center (23 Vassilissis Sofias; 6.30-8.30 p.m.; free admission), the event will see Athena Psilia and Nikos Pratsinis facing off with the short story “O Importuno,” by Brazilian writer Carlos Drummond de Andrade (1902-87), with translator and interpreter Eleni Vlachou in the role of “referee.”