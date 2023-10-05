Meet Market | Athens | October 14-15

The Meet Market (themeetmarket.gr) has been calling on Athenians to come together at its nomadic bazaars in various locations in the city since 2007. More than 120 Greek designers, artisanal producers, craftsmen and women, and artists make up this edition at the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi (100 Pireos). It’s a great place to pick up cool clothes and accessories, household items, jewelry, books, cosmetics, toys and gifts, with plenty of snacks, coffee and drinks in between. Entrance is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy