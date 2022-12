The Kypseli Municipal Market (42 Fokionos Negri) is hosting a Vegan Fiesta this weekend. Running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the event will feature vegan food, but also cosmetics, clothing and household products made in an ecologically sound manner, without harming animals or the environment. There will also be presentations and seminars about this eco-friendly philosophy and way of life.

