Shape Your Future | Athens | October 10-12

Shape Your Future | Athens | October 10-12
[Nikolas Kominis]

Technological progress has affected our lives in unexpected ways, one of many being the consideration of new career paths. That’s why this year’s Athens Science Festival (athens-science-festival.gr) at the Technopolis cultural complex puts the spotlight on students, presenting a program that encourages them to pursue careers in cutting-edge fields. “Shape Your Future,” as this edition is aptly called, aims to shed light on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) jobs and what youngsters need to know to get on the career ladder. Expect cool experiments, interactive exhibits, kid-friendly workshops, expert speakers, and STEM career sessions. Doors open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday. Admission costs 7 euros.

