Pytheas Travels | Athens | October 13-15

“Pytheas Travels” is an audiovisual simulation of the experience of traveling from the Mediterranean to the seas of Scandinavia. It is a maritime story, a fictional journey and a critical look at the mass tourism industry and its effects on the environment, culture and society, featuring four musicians, videos with landscapes from Tinos and northern Norway, and artificial intelligence programmers who meet in the belly of a whale. The surreal cruise, focusing on the journey of Pytheas, the great Greek explorer of antiquity, will be on at Onassis Stegi (107-109 Syngrou). Get your tickets, which range between 5 and 24 euros, at ticketmaster.gr.

