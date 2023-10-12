American Farm School BBQ | Athens | October 22

The annual American Farm School barbecue is back for its annual outing, taking place at the Athens Tennis Club on October 22, starting at 1 p.m. Tickets cost 40 euros for adults and 20 euros for kids, with proceeds going to the AFS scholarship program and other educational initiatives. For that price, patrons are treated to a BBQ buffet and live country music. For reservations, contact Polychronis Polychroniadis on 6956.389.602 or by email at [email protected].

