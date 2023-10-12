WHAT'S ON

American Farm School BBQ | Athens | October 22

American Farm School BBQ | Athens | October 22

The annual American Farm School barbecue is back for its annual outing, taking place at the Athens Tennis Club on October 22, starting at 1 p.m. Tickets cost 40 euros for adults and 20 euros for kids, with proceeds going to the AFS scholarship program and other educational initiatives. For that price, patrons are treated to a BBQ buffet and live country music. For reservations, contact Polychronis Polychroniadis on 6956.389.602 or by email at [email protected].

Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Exploring Palimpsests | Athens | October 18 – November 26
WHAT'S ON

Exploring Palimpsests | Athens | October 18 – November 26

Tattoo Expo | Athens | November 10-12
WHAT'S ON

Tattoo Expo | Athens | November 10-12

Bryan Adams | Athens | December 5
WHAT'S ON

Bryan Adams | Athens | December 5

Semele | Athens | November 3-10
WHAT'S ON

Semele | Athens | November 3-10

Cocktails Party | Athens | October 14
WHAT'S ON

Cocktails Party | Athens | October 14

Symbiotics | Athens | October 12 – November 26
WHAT'S ON

Symbiotics | Athens | October 12 – November 26