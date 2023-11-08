Leda Papaconstantinou | Athens | December 14

The first major retrospective exhibition of Leda Papaconstantinou (b. 1945), one of the most important artists in the history of contemporary Greek art, will open on December 14 at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (emst.gr). For nearly five decades, Papaconstantinou developed a diverse body of work centered on the body. Her art took on various forms, including performance, sculpture, video, site-specific installations, and painting to explore issues of gender, sexuality, collective and personal memory, history, politics and ecology. A seminal figure on the Greek art scene, her work has served as an inspiration for generations of artists. The exhibition is curated by Tina Pandi and is part of EMST’s exhibition series, “What if Women Ruled the World?”

