All the Beauty and the Bloodshed | Athens | November 15

Laura Poitras’ award-winning documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” shines a light on the life and work of photographer and activist Nan Goldin. The film caused a stir in the industry, winning the 2022 Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the Golden Athena at the Athens International Film Festival. The day before its official premiere at theaters, the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) and StraDA Films present two exclusive free screenings at EMST on November 15, starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Entrance is free with tickets that will be distributed half an hour before the screening.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy