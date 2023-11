Award-winning German jazz singer Philipp Weiss and multidimensional pianist and composer Stathis Anninos present their show “Darklight” at the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) on November 29. The beautiful melodies of Robert Schumann with the poetic lyrics of Weiss represent an atmospheric journey through darkness and agony into the light of coexistence and love. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com, starting at 12 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy