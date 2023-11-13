Voices of the Lost Children | Athens | November 22

Potamos Publications presents the Greek edition of “Voices of the Lost Children of Greece,” a collection of essays from Greek-born adoptees from Greece to the USA and the Netherlands in the years of the Cold War, at the Epi Lexi bookstore (32 Akadimias) at 7 p.m. on November 22. The book is edited by Dr Mary Cardaras, director of The Demos Center in Athens, and one such adoptee, with a foreword by adoptee and poet Andrew Mossin, and introduction by Professor Gonda Van Steen, Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature and director of the Centre for Hellenic Studies at King’s College London. As part of the event, a discussion will take place between Professor Van Steen, Dr Cardaras, Father Nikolaos Katsafaropoulos and writer Petros Tatsopoulos.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy