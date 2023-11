Quatuor Ebene is a string quartet that can play the classics, from Haydn to Bartok, but can also transform into a jazz improvisation band when the mood strikes. The highly versatile French string quartet that came together in 1999 and has since won several prizes and the hearts of many fans around the world will perform at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) on November 16. Tickets range from 12 to 30 euros and are available at webtics.megaron.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy