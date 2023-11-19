WHAT'S ON

Fatboy Slim | Athens | November 30

Fatboy Slim | Athens | November 30

Fatboy Slim has become an Athens devotee. Just a few months after his summer performance at the SNFCC Great Lawn, he’s back to throw another glorious party at Oddity Club (61 Iraklidon). Norman Cook has been performing since the 1990s under his whimsical moniker and has produced everything from lounge, to pop, big beat, house, disco, and acid. He has been invited by the Blend Athens team, who represent electronic and dance music locally and beyond. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com for 45 euros.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Angelique Kidjo | Athens | November 20
WHAT'S ON

Angelique Kidjo | Athens | November 20

Quatuor Ebene | Athens | November 16
WHAT'S ON

Quatuor Ebene | Athens | November 16

Darklight | Athens | November 29
WHAT'S ON

Darklight | Athens | November 29

David Murray Quartet | Athens | November 17-20
WHAT'S ON

David Murray Quartet | Athens | November 17-20

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 30
WHAT'S ON

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 30

Ellen Allien | Athens | November 11
WHAT'S ON

Ellen Allien | Athens | November 11