Fatboy Slim | Athens | November 30
Fatboy Slim has become an Athens devotee. Just a few months after his summer performance at the SNFCC Great Lawn, he’s back to throw another glorious party at Oddity Club (61 Iraklidon). Norman Cook has been performing since the 1990s under his whimsical moniker and has produced everything from lounge, to pop, big beat, house, disco, and acid. He has been invited by the Blend Athens team, who represent electronic and dance music locally and beyond. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.com for 45 euros.