WHAT'S ON

Quad Piano Trio | Athens | December 6

Quad Piano Trio | Athens | December 6

The unique Quad Piano Trio returns to the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) stage to perform original compositions and tunes by popular jazz artists. The trio was formed in 2020 by Raphael Meleteas (on the piano), Jason Wastor (on drums) and Kimonas Karoutzos (on double bass), three brilliant local jazz musicians. The group explores the unique sound of the piano trio in the style of Cedar Walton, Oscar Peterson, Ahmad Jamal and others, making it their own with original compositions and arrangements. Tickets are available from 10 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fatboy Slim | Athens | November 30
WHAT'S ON

Fatboy Slim | Athens | November 30

Angelique Kidjo | Athens | November 20
WHAT'S ON

Angelique Kidjo | Athens | November 20

Quatuor Ebene | Athens | November 16
WHAT'S ON

Quatuor Ebene | Athens | November 16

Darklight | Athens | November 29
WHAT'S ON

Darklight | Athens | November 29

David Murray Quartet | Athens | November 17-20
WHAT'S ON

David Murray Quartet | Athens | November 17-20

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 30
WHAT'S ON

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 30