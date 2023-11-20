Quad Piano Trio | Athens | December 6

The unique Quad Piano Trio returns to the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) stage to perform original compositions and tunes by popular jazz artists. The trio was formed in 2020 by Raphael Meleteas (on the piano), Jason Wastor (on drums) and Kimonas Karoutzos (on double bass), three brilliant local jazz musicians. The group explores the unique sound of the piano trio in the style of Cedar Walton, Oscar Peterson, Ahmad Jamal and others, making it their own with original compositions and arrangements. Tickets are available from 10 euros at Viva’s more.com.

