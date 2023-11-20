Vienna Chamber Orchestra | Athens | January 1-2

The world-famous Vienna Chamber Orchestra will present a selection of classical sonatas on the first day of the year at the Athens College Theater (15 Stefanou Delta, Psychiko). The orchestra consists of 23 prestigious virtuosos centered around the multi-awarded classical saxophone soloist Theodore Kerkezos. The audience will experience an aura reminiscent of majestic Vienna since the orchestra will focus on waltzes and much-loved melodies from composers such as Mozart and Strauss, as well as Argentinean-based tango. The music will be accompanied by a group of dancing couples, led by Argentinean Gabriel Marino. Tickets start at 30 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.

