The music and orchestral work of world-class film composer Hans Zimmer will be performed by the Ukrainian symphonic orchestra Lords of the Sound on January 4 at the Christmas Theater (ct.gr). Conductor Shahrokh Fathizadeh will lead the orchestra in soundscapes of Zimmer’s music and movie themes. Get your tickets at Viva’s more.com, starting at 20 euros.



