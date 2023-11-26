Homage to Miles | Athens | November 30

“Bass ace” Petros Klampanis has put together a group of talented jazz musicians to pay tribute to the great Miles Davis at the Half Note Jazz Club (halfnote.gr) on November 30. In this unique performance, Andreas Polyzogopoulos, Dimitris Tsakas, Dimos Dimitriadis, Yiannis Papadopoulos and Alex Drakos Ktistakis will present music from various periods of the great trumpeter’s career uniquely arranged by Klampanis. Tickets start from 15 euros at Viva’s more.com.

