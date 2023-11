Special Christmas gifts will be on sale at the Myrmigki solidarity hub (60 Eptanisou & Tenedou) in Kypseli from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on December 10. All kinds of handmade goods, from candles to jewelry and jam, will be available, and visitors can expect to be surprised! Admission is free.

