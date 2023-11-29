WHAT'S ON

Mona’s Holiday Market | Athens | December 9-10

Mona Athens (mona-athens.com), a hotel in the vibrant neighborhood of Psyrri, is hosting its first-ever pop-up holiday market. Taking place early in December, it’s a brilliant opportunity to tick off that Christmas gift list in advance. With a focus on textiles, ceramics, jewelry and fashion, the concept-led boutique hotel invites Greek designers to showcase their creations over the course of a weekend. A selection of rare art books will also be on sale, courtesy of Paris-based online bookstore Paris Image Unlimited. If you’re looking for a gift for yourself that will last a lifetime, French-born tattooist Anouk Aumont will be on-site for private inking sessions. Admission is free. 

