Mona’s Holiday Market | Athens | December 9-10

Mona Athens (mona-athens.com), a hotel in the vibrant neighborhood of Psyrri, is hosting its first-ever pop-up holiday market. Taking place early in December, it’s a brilliant opportunity to tick off that Christmas gift list in advance. With a focus on textiles, ceramics, jewelry and fashion, the concept-led boutique hotel invites Greek designers to showcase their creations over the course of a weekend. A selection of rare art books will also be on sale, courtesy of Paris-based online bookstore Paris Image Unlimited. If you’re looking for a gift for yourself that will last a lifetime, French-born tattooist Anouk Aumont will be on-site for private inking sessions. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy