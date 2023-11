Greek visual artist Christodoulos Galtemis (b. 1954) presents his 20th solo exhibition under the broad title “Flowers and Fruit” at the Argo Gallery (argo-gallery.gr). The visual images the artist presents are detailed and precise, yet at the same time initiating viewers into a subtle dialogue of light and shadow deconstructing realism before their eyes. The opening is on December 5 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy