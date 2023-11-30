Meet Market | Athens | December 8-17

“First we meet, then we market,” is the motto of the Meet Market, which returns for its annual Christmas extravaganza at Technopolis (athens-technopolis.gr) in Gazi. With over 200 Greek brands, street food from various corners of the world, Gluhwein (a free glass of mulled wine awaits you at the gate on weekdays), artisanal coffee, locally brewed beers, nonstop DJ sets and grand prize raffles, the Meet Market is a great place to warm up for the Christmas holidays. Entrance is free.

