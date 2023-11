Paco Osuna, founder of global techno force Mindshake Records, lands in Petralona’s Oddity (61 Iraklidon) for an intense club night. From Fabric London to WOMB in Tokyo, Club Space Miami, Berlin’s Watergate and Ibiza’s Amnesia and Space, to international festivals such as Sonar, Awakenings, ADE, Movement, Time Warp and Tomorrowland, the Spanish producer and DJ has done it all in his 25-year career. Tickets start at 20 euros at Viva’s more.com.

