A group exhibition inspired by the phrase “…she that was is now no more” in Thomas Hardy’s “A Pair of Blue Eyes” presents a series of visual artworks at the Ileana Tounta Contemporary Art Center (art-tounta.gr). The artists express their thoughts and feelings on loss, change and rebirth in a stimulating exhibition curated by Galini Lazani. The opening is on December 5 at 6 p.m. Entrance is free.

