On Christmas Eve, Ukraine’s Miss Monique takes over the decks at the Oddity Club (oddityclub.gr) for a night to remember with smoothly melting techno rhythms, classic trance and progressive tunes. The event comes one night after Spanish master Paco Osuna’s DJ set at the Petralona nightclub. Set a timetable and fit them all in. Tickets start at 20 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy