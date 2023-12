Start the New Year with Italian superstar techno DJ Anfisa Letyago, who lands in Athens as the guest of Blend, the city’s oldest party crew. The pounding ritual will take place at the Oddity Club (oddityclub.gr) in Petralona. Highly acclaimed American producer Gaiser will provide the soundtrack for the early hours of the new year, followed by local rave legends Mikee and Manolaco. Tickets start from 20 euros at Viva’s more.com.

