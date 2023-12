Visual artist and social psychologist Elpida Rikou’s solo exhibition at the Or.Artspace (orartspace.com), “My Silly Paintings Are a Nutcracker,” may take you back to a time of frustration. The series of drawings made during the pandemic, despite their bright and cheerful colors, portray something introspective and often dark through Rikou’s use of language and space. The exhibition opens on December 19. Admission is free.

