Greek stand-up comedian Katerina Vrana is putting on a series of belly-aching performances in English at the Arch Club (archclublive.com). Vrana will present her favorite parts of her three sold-out comedy routines, “Feta with the Queen,” “About Sex,” and “Staying Alive,” as well as new content written in London, where she is based. Book your 15-euro ticket at Viva’s more.com.

