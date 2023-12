The Electra Palace (electrahotels.gr) will be hosting a Christmas gala in its ballroom with live music from the Karaviotis brothers on December 23. Spyros and Makis Karaviotis are undoubtedly the modern exponents of a great tradition in Ionian island and Athenian serenades, but also of Greek bel canto in general. Enjoy a festive meal at a large rotunda table accompanied by wine and chocolate mousse. Book your 50-euro tickets at ticketservices.gr.

