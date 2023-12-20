Jula Jannaki | Athens | December 24

On Christmas Eve at the Jazzet Music Hall (99 Stratigou Karaiskaki, Haidari, tel 210.581.5626), composer and pianist Jula Jannaki will present an intriguing set of classical piano compositions in which she explores the concept of contradiction. From Persian melodies to Erik Satie, Kyriakos Sfetsas and Eleni Karaindrou, Athens-born Jannaki will take her audience on a personal musical journey. She has released six albums, two of which are piano solos. She has collaborated with Turkish composer Kudsi Erguner, a master of traditional Sufi music, his compatriot the late Nezih Uzel, and the Albanian clarinetist and composer Fatos Qerimaj, and has performed in various concert halls and theaters in Central Europe. Tickets cost 10 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy