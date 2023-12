The Agia Fanfara brass band will awaken your Christmas spirit with traditional Balkan and Gypsy anthems at the Embros Theater (embros.gr), housed in the facilities of a former printing press, after 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. The 25-member collective can often be spotted playing on the streets of Athens, bringing the sounds of a traditional Balkan panigiri wherever they go. Admission is free.

