Traditional Reveillon | Athens | December 31

To welcome the year in a jolly and oriental mood with the sounds of the oud and the violin, join the festivities at the Mousiko Kafeneio (2 Feidiou) in the heart of Athens. Gerasimos Papadopoulos on the oud, Giorgos Christodoulou on the guitar, Mirsini Pontikopoulou-Venieri on the violin and Alexandra Papastergiopoulou on percussion will warm your heart and soul with traditional and Middle Eastern rhythms and melodies. Get settled with a carafe of raki, a few plates of meze, and join the dancing! For bookings, call 210.330.0060.

