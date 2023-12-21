WHAT'S ON

Holiday Stroll | Athens | December 31

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

The voluntary group Full Moon Hikes invites walkers on a holiday stroll in the heart of Athens to sing traditional New Year’s carols. The walk will start at the War Museum at noon, take in the National Garden, the house of the Greek poet Kostis Palamas, and into the scenic neighborhood of Anafiotika. Put on a Christmas hat, feel free to bring a traditional musical triangle, and get into the holiday spirit! At the end of the stroll, there will be a picnic with live music. For more information, call 6974.070.997.

Athens

