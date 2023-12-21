Holiday Stroll | Athens | December 31

The voluntary group Full Moon Hikes invites walkers on a holiday stroll in the heart of Athens to sing traditional New Year’s carols. The walk will start at the War Museum at noon, take in the National Garden, the house of the Greek poet Kostis Palamas, and into the scenic neighborhood of Anafiotika. Put on a Christmas hat, feel free to bring a traditional musical triangle, and get into the holiday spirit! At the end of the stroll, there will be a picnic with live music. For more information, call 6974.070.997.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy