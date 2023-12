Iconic queer events organizers Qreclaim are all set to throw a huge three-stage Christmas Day party at Romantso (romantso.gr), with music from local dance and techno music artists on December 25. DJs Anatolian Weapons, Katra, Devika and many more will transform Romantso into a magical grooveplex from midnight to 9 a.m. Tickets cost 19 euros at the door.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy