WHAT'S ON

Starry Nights | Athens | December 26-27

Starry Nights | Athens | December 26-27

Explore the enchanting world of astronomy this holiday season at the National Observatory of Athens (noa.gr), a picturesque 19th-century building in the heart of the capital, which will be hosting a festive tour by Action Plus on December 26 and 27. Delve into captivating exhibits, uncover stories of scientific luminaries, and marvel at the incredible Antikythera Mechanism replica and the renowned Moon Map by Julius Schmidt. Following the museum exploration, gaze into the cosmos through the Doridis Telescope, accompanied by thematic talks from observatory astrophysicists on celestial wonders, including insights on the “Star of Christmas” and the journey of the Magi. Tickets cost 5 euros. Book your place at action-plus.gr. 

Science

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shape Your Future | Athens | October 10-12
WHAT'S ON

Shape Your Future | Athens | October 10-12

Planetarium | Athens | All Year
WHAT'S ON

Planetarium | Athens | All Year

Traditional Reveillon | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

Traditional Reveillon | Athens | December 31

Holiday Stroll | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

Holiday Stroll | Athens | December 31

Unsilent Night 2 | Athens | December 25
WHAT'S ON

Unsilent Night 2 | Athens | December 25

Jula Jannaki | Athens | December 24
WHAT'S ON

Jula Jannaki | Athens | December 24