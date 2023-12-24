Starry Nights | Athens | December 26-27

Explore the enchanting world of astronomy this holiday season at the National Observatory of Athens (noa.gr), a picturesque 19th-century building in the heart of the capital, which will be hosting a festive tour by Action Plus on December 26 and 27. Delve into captivating exhibits, uncover stories of scientific luminaries, and marvel at the incredible Antikythera Mechanism replica and the renowned Moon Map by Julius Schmidt. Following the museum exploration, gaze into the cosmos through the Doridis Telescope, accompanied by thematic talks from observatory astrophysicists on celestial wonders, including insights on the “Star of Christmas” and the journey of the Magi. Tickets cost 5 euros. Book your place at action-plus.gr.

