Having risen from smokey basements to packed arenas, 1000mods is the most successful Greek rock band of the past decades, and on December 29, the boys will be wrapping up their successful 2023 global tour at Floyd (floyd.gr). The night opens with up-and-coming local rock ’n’ roll Greek act The Mystic Tension, setting the tone for an electrifying experience. Tickets start from 15 euros at Viva’s more.com.

