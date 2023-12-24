Handel’s ‘Messiah’ | Athens | December 27

Experience Handel’s awe-inspiring oratorio “Messiah,” a perennial choral masterpiece that transcends time at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr) on December 27. This captivating musical journey will be performed by the Camerata – Orchestra of Friends of Music, renowned for their prowess in Baroque music interpretation, collaborating with an international team of exceptional soloists, and the Athens Chamber Choir under the musical direction of George Petrou. The last few tickets are available at webtics.megaron.gr.

