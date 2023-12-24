Science Game Nights | Athens | December 26 – January 3

This holiday season, immerse yourself in the intriguing world of mathematical illusions and challenges at the Eugenides Foundation (eef.edu.gr). For three exclusive evenings, the foundation invites visitors to test their wits and attempt to outsmart mathematics. Prepare to be astonished by card tricks, numerical “traps,” and paradoxical geometric shapes in an atmospheric setting accompanied by wine and refreshments. Perhaps you’ll learn some tricks yourself and impress at the holiday tables. Book your 14-euro tickets at eef.edu.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy