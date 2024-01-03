Raimondo Dato (Remo) | Athens | January 9-27

WHAT'S ON

The Argo Gallery (argo-gallery.gr) presents Raimondo Dato’s ninth solo show, featuring paintings inspired by nature and Aegean landscapes. Egyptian-born Dato explores multiplicity through simplicity, revealing diverse thematic sections in his paintings. Mykonos, Delos and the Cyclades inspire the artist with their warm sunlight and Aegean sea notes. Dato, engaged in interior decoration professionally, expresses creativity from abstraction to figurative art, delivering dreamy, otherworldly atmospheres infused with hope for life. The exhibition opens on January 9. Admission is free.

